Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after buying an additional 1,780,029 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,672,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 955,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,385,000 after buying an additional 177,821 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 284.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,896,000 after buying an additional 171,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,853,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.06. 2,343,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,776. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.37 and a fifty-two week high of $119.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

