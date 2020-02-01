Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $89.41. 1,153,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,657. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.88 and a 1-year high of $89.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

