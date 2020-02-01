Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.38. 1,388,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,878. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.