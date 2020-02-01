Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $3.36 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial comprises 1.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.08% of Stifel Financial worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

SF traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $64.69. 830,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,434. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.41.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.55%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

In other news, Director Allen Brautigam sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,726.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $607,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,064 shares of company stock worth $2,755,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

