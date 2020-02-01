Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $45.52 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 13.3% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $45,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.21 on Friday, reaching $179.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,078,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,748. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.18 and a fifty-two week high of $185.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

