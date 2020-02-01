Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $5.47 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 535.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,678,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,795,000 after purchasing an additional 304,113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.91. 1,423,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

