Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $8.60 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.5% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.48. 40,101,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,527,148. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

