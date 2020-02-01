Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $9.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,276. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $184.64 and a one year high of $223.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.28.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

