Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.35. 175,919 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

