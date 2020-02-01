Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 10,515 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.33. 1,914,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,111. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.73.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

