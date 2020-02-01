Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 8.5% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $29,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,911,000 after buying an additional 263,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,048 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,341,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,533 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 871,222 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.56. 2,298,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $118.34 and a 52 week high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

