Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 11,063 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,063 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. 11,073,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,015,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.