Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 6,100 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 183.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,511,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161,044 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mplx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,259,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 2,536,883 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 41.7% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,363,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,251,000 after buying an additional 2,462,967 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,266,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $819,767,000 after buying an additional 1,544,357 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 235.5% in the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $24.05. 4,520,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,847. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.