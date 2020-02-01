Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 8,965 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

NYSE:PAA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,889,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

