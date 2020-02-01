Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $21.29 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

NYSE DIS opened at $138.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day moving average of $139.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

