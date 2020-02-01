Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,037 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 80,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 51,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PE stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

