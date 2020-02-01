Patientory (PTOY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $374.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Patientory token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, LATOKEN and Upbit. Patientory has a total market cap of $454,479.00 and $374.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Patientory has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.02980287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00193503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120838 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Upbit, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

