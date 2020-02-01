Patron (PAT) Hits One Day Volume of $1,616.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Patron has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar. One Patron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Exrates, YoBit and LATOKEN. Patron has a total market cap of $35,369.00 and approximately $1,616.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.35 or 0.02987227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Patron

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,491,031 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC, CoinBene, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

