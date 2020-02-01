PAX Gold Achieves Market Cap of $15.31 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $1,596.15 or 0.16979059 BTC on popular exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and $169,681.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.48 or 0.05874323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034609 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010750 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 9,593 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

