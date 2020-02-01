Paxos Standard Tops One Day Trading Volume of $365.43 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $226.65 million and approximately $365.43 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Binance, ZB.COM and BCEX. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 226,307,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,306,939 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24, BigONE, DigiFinex, Bit-Z, Binance, OKCoin, Bitrue, Coinbit, Kyber Network, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Gate.io, BW.com, Hotbit, CoinPlace, C2CX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMart, P2PB2B, CoinBene, WazirX, MXC, Sistemkoin, CoinEx, OKEx, Bittrex, Coinall, DDEX, Iquant, ZB.COM, HitBTC, BitMax, BCEX, ABCC, KuCoin, FCoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

