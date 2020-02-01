Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Position Lessened by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $4,262,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 12.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,705,000 after acquiring an additional 600,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $2,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $318.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $145.92 and a 1-year high of $325.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

