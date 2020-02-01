PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYS shares. ValuEngine upgraded PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PaySign in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter worth $6,866,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in PaySign during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,761,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in PaySign in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. PaySign has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $418.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 0.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. PaySign had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 66.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

