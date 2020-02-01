Peercoin (PPC) Price Up 11.9% This Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $94,475.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peercoin has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,304.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.49 or 0.04033743 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001887 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00704748 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006161 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,958,592 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Poloniex, Livecoin, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, YoBit, Bittylicious, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, WEX, Cryptopia and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.