Peercoin (PPC) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $95,205.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,330.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.92 or 0.04066539 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001771 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00700035 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,958,467 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex, WEX, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Bitsane, SouthXchange, BX Thailand, Bittylicious and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.