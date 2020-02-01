Peerplays (PPY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $185,181.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $185,181.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

