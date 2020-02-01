PegNet (PEG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,766.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, PegNet has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $15,766.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.53 or 0.02951233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00193575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00120743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,072,715,866 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org.

