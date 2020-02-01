Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of PPL stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$50.68. 1,556,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$45.44 and a twelve month high of C$51.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.30.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,476,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$268,450. Also, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total value of C$752,293.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,881.28.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

