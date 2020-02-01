PENG (PENG) One Day Volume Tops $372.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 65.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. PENG has a total market cap of $129,067.00 and approximately $372.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PENG has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PENG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.36 or 0.02995381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00193959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,185,598,862 coins and its circulating supply is 6,864,470,459 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.