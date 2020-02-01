Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Penn National Gaming worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,893,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,950,000 after buying an additional 181,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,281.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,862 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 239,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 133,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

