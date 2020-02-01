Penta 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $61,698.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Penta token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, BCEX and HADAX. In the last week, Penta has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $61,698.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Penta Profile

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HitBTC, HADAX, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

