Peony Market Capitalization Achieves $78,348.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a market capitalization of $78,348.00 and $1,558.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,110,820 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,992 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

