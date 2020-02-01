People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stake Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 461,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 856,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,469,000 after buying an additional 64,461 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 29,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,643,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,100. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Stephens decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

