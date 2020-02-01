pEOS (PEOS) Price Tops $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 0% against the dollar. One pEOS token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince. pEOS has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $70,050.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

pEOS Token Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one. pEOS’s official website is peos.one.

pEOS Token Trading

pEOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

