Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 499.25 ($6.57).

PFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Petrofac to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petrofac to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Petrofac to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 508 ($6.68) to GBX 483 ($6.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

PFC opened at GBX 349.20 ($4.59) on Friday. Petrofac has a 1-year low of GBX 333.51 ($4.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 378.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 397.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 5.51.

In related news, insider George J. Pierson bought 1,270 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.18) per share, with a total value of £5,003.80 ($6,582.22).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

