PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of PBR stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.11. 17,439,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,947,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth about $864,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 29.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 276,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the third quarter worth about $455,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 67.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

