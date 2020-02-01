PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on PUGOY. Commerzbank raised shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of PUGOY stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $30.19.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

