PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.64.

Several research firms have commented on PCG. ValuEngine cut PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. 11,612,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,862,729. PG&E has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. On average, analysts predict that PG&E will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PG&E by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

