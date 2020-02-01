Phantasma Hits Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Bitbns and Bilaxy. Phantasma has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $522,277.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046323 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067141 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,409.28 or 1.00257155 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00052956 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.