Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Holdings Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,387 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 799.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $23.72 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAHC. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

