Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,394,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,133. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

