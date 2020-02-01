Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

PSXP stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.43. 781,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,305. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 86.50%.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

In other news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,648.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.