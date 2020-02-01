Phoenixcoin Market Cap Tops $273,319.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $273,319.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.01250017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00046172 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00026254 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00201737 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00067187 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001850 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

