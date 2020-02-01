Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $49.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $271,972.00 and $49.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.01244878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046270 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025819 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00204460 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00067401 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

