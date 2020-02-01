Photon Hits Market Capitalization of $163,105.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Photon has a total market capitalization of $163,105.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Photon has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,380.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.01949581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.10 or 0.04037434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00754574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00123093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00785125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009221 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00027420 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00693613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,425,514,206 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

