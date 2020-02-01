PIBBLE (PIB) Market Capitalization Tops $762,235.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PIBBLE has a market cap of $762,235.00 and $49,480.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.66 or 0.02945485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00122695 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,287,361,420 tokens. PIBBLE's official website is www.pibble.io. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

