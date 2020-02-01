Pigeoncoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $118,362.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $118,362.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000564 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000796 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,481,509,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.