Pillar (PLR) One Day Volume Tops $2,442.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Pillar has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and $2,442.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.66 or 0.02945485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00122695 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.