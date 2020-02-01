Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 300.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PNFP. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,319,633.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,123. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

