Pirl (PIRL) Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. Pirl has a market capitalization of $439,411.00 and $11,545.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirl has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 64,099,807 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.