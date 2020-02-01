PIVX (PIVX) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003185 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. During the last week, PIVX has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $16.93 million and $504,047.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinbe, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, Crex24, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Graviex, YoBit, BiteBTC, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

